IPO Edge’s Jannarone: What Companies Need for Successful 2023 Debuts – Cheddar TV

In an interview with Cheddar TV’s Kristen Scholer, IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone explains that many companies are prepared to go public in 2023 but a number of stars needs to align for successful deals. Many companies such as fintech unicorn Stripe may need to price deals at far lower valuations than recent private rounds, which may cause some to wait for better terms. Hot startups seeking new listings may also need to reduce headcount and other recurring costs to make clear how serious they are about profitability. One other factor to watch is the performance of recent IPOs, many of which remain bombed out. Any sustained recovery could draw more companies to public markets in 2023.

For a window into the latter question, IPO Edge will attend the 2023 ICR Conference the week of January 9 and interview over 30 companies including many recent new listings such as PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), Swiss shoe and apparel maker On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON), Chicago-based eatery Portillo’s Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO), coffee chain Dutch Bros inc. (NYSE: BROS) and top bowling center operator Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL). Full interviews will be available on IPO-Edge.com and investors can also subscribe to a newsletter for updates on the homepage.

To watch the full Cheddar interview with Ms. Scholer and Mr. Jannarone see below or visit IPO-Edge.com.

