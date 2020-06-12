IPO Edge to Host IPO Summit Webinar on June 25

Virtual Event Participants include Sidley Austin LLP, MorganFranklin Consulting, Nasdaq, and ICR

As the capital markets gradually recover and companies begin planning for initial public offerings, IPO Edge will host a virtual IPO Summit to discuss a number of timely topics to help corporate issuers prepare. The approximately 90-minute event will be on Thursday, June 25, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. To register for the IPO Summit please click here.

The webcast, hosted in partnership with Sidley Austin LLP, MorganFranklin Consulting, Nasdaq, ICR, and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will consist of two panel discussions, followed by a live Q&A session.

The panels will cover the following topics:

Internal planning and readiness considerations

General and industry-specific considerations for companies planning to go public in 2020

Corporate governance considerations such as board composition and executive compensation

Traditional IPOs vs SPACs

The impact of volatility on investor appetite

Considerations for going public during election season

Panel participants will include leading experts in IPO planning and execution, including:

About Sidley Austin LLP

More than 150 years after the founding of our firm, Sidley today comprises a diverse group of legal professionals from many cultures who are dedicated to teamwork, collaboration and superior client service. Forging enduring relationships with the business community, while remaining attuned to the dynamic legal landscape, we understand and work to fulfill the needs of our global clients. We are proud to serve this varied and high-caliber group of market leaders, many of whom are pioneers in their respective industries and professions. Learn more at www.sidley.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses and government. The firm helps organizations address complex and transformational finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Raleigh-Durham, and Nashville. The firm supports clients across the globe.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 750 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

