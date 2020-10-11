IPL Points Table: Mumbai Take Top Spot, RR& SRH Tied on Points

View photos

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to go top of the IPL table.

Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scored half centuries as MI ended their innings on 166/5, thus chasing down a target of 163 with two balls to spare.

While the chase went into the last over, MI hardly ever looked the second-best team throughout the night. They first restricted DC to 162/4, ensuring that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored just 69 runs despite playing through the innings.

In Sunday’s afternoon game, Rahul Tewatia (45* off 28) once again starred with the bat and received good support from Riyan Parag (42* off 26) as they helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) snatch an exciting win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) with one ball to spare.

Chasing a modest 159-run target, half of the RR side, including Sanju Samson, was back in the dug-out with just 78 runs on board. However, Tewatia (4 boundaries and 2 sixes) and Parag (2 boundaries and 2 sixes) shared a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket to drive their team home in 19.5 overs.

The win helped RR pick up their third win of the season as they continue to be placed 6th in the standings after 5th placed SRH. Both teams are tied on points but Warner’s side have a better Net Run Rate.

