IPL Points Table: DC Back on Top; CSK, RR and RCB Remain Unchanged

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore came out on top in Saturday's fixtures, ensuring they retain their sports in the top half of the IPL standings.

Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi thumped Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to mark their 7th victory of the season. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, thanks to the late heroics of AB de Villiers.

After Saturday’s results, not much movement was made by the four teams in action, apart from Delhi who are now back on top, as the only team with 14 points.

RCB remain in the 3rd position despite their win over RR. They now have 12 points from 9 matches with 6 wins and 3 defeats.

Chennai Super Kings suffered their 6th defeat of the season. The 3-time IPL winners are looking off-colour this season and are currently fixed at the 6th position with 6 points to their name, after 9 games.

Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals are at the 7th position after their loss against RCB in the afternoon fixture. They have 6 points after having played 9 games, with 3 wins and 6 losses

