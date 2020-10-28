IPL: MI Beat RCB By 5 Wickets, Here Are 5 Game-Changing Moments

Top two heavyweights of this season’s IPL, the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Banglore, took on each other in Abu Dhabi with Mumbai emerging victorious by 5 wickets and 5 balls to spare.

Losing the toss and being put in to bat, RCB managed to post 164/6 in their stipulated 20 overs with Devdutt Padikkal top scoring with 74 runs.

Jaspreet Bumrah was on fire in the end overs as he managed to pick up 3 wickets in his four overs.

Chasing 164 runs, the Mumbai Indians, thanks to a fantastic 79 off 43 by Suryakumar Yadav, reached the target in the last over.

Here’s a look at some of the game-changing moments of the game.

1. A Solid Start For RCB

Josh Philippe who came into the RCB side in place of Aaron Finch came good as he got his team off to a good start with his batting partner Devdutt Padikkal at the other end. The pair got RCB to 54 runs in the opening powerplay of the game.

This was a good start considering that RCB had lost the toss and had been put in to bat by Kieron Pollard who was captaining the side in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma.

Josh Philippe who had played his last game for RCB back in September against the KXIP, strung together a 71-run partnership with Padikkal before he was stumped behind the wickets thanks to quick glove work by Quinton de Kock off Rahul Chahar’s bowling. The Australian got 33 off 24 balls striking at 137.50.

2. Padikkal Power

Padikkal who has been in fine form in the tournament scored 74 runs off 45 deliveries.

Padikkal was on the offensive from the word go as he didn’t hold back attacking the spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar. Padikkal got to his 50 off just 30 deliveries hitting ten 4s.

