IPL media rights deals sold for record-breaking $5.6bn

In this picture taken on October 10, 2020, a cyclist rides past a hoarding of Mumbai Indians cricketers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament in Mumbai.
The IPL is the world's richest cricket competition

The streaming and TV rights for the Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket competition, have been sold for a record $5.6bn (£4.6bn).

Viacom18 - backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani - secured streaming for $2.6bn, AFP reported quoting sources.

Local media reported Disney-owned Star India bought TV rights for about $3bn.

The two deals combined are more than double the $2.4bn Star paid for the IPL's previous five seasons. Two rights packages are still to be auctioned.

The winning bid for the TV rights for the next five seasons - a period that incorporates 410 IPL matches - were sold for about $7.36m (£6.1m) per game.

The digital streaming rights from 2023 to 2027 for the annual two-month competition were sold for $6.4m (£5.3m) per match.

The figures put the IPL among the highest-ranked sport leagues alongside the NFL in the US and the English Premier League in cost-per-match terms.

The media rights auction by the BCCI for the broadcast rights of the IPL from 2023 to 2027 has media giants Viacom18, Mr Ambani's joint broadcasting venture, Disney and Sony India fighting for a piece of the IPL pie.

The auction which started on Sunday morning is now on its third day, with two more rights packages - international broadcast of the IPL, and non-exclusive rights for certain matches - up for grabs.

In all, the BCCI is reportedly set to make an eye-watering figure from the sale, projected at upwards of $6bn.

One of the world's most watched sporting events, the IPL attracts many of the world's top cricketers with high-paying packages.

