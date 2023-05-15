IPL: When an Indian cricket icon sought another’s autograph

Indian cricket fans were delighted by a warm moment between two cricketing icons after an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar asked Mahendra Singh Dhoni to autograph his shirt after the latter's team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), lost a crucial match in the season.

Dhoni happily obliged, hugging Gavaskar after signing his shirt.

The moment soon went viral on social media, sparking joyful reactions.

"This is unbelievable... this is what Dhoni has earned in his career. The respect," tweeted one fan.

"Moment of the day. Legend autographed by legend," another said.

Gavaskar and Dhoni - both former captains of the national team - have long shared a cordial relationship.

The incident occurred after Dhoni's team was defeated by rivals Kolkata Knight Riders at a stadium in Chennai city - where CSK is based - in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

After the match, Dhoni led his team on a lap around the stadium to thank home fans for their support.

Videos captured the players waving the CSK flag, while Dhoni could be seen hitting tennis balls and tossing a jersey at fans.

That's when Gavaskar, who is also a commentator for IPL matches, ran up to Dhoni and asked him to autograph his shirt.

While this interaction delighted fans, another recent moment between two cricketers - also former Indian captains - sparked criticism.

At an IPL match earlier this month, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined for an altercation caught on camera.

The heated exchange was captured on cameras but no audio was available, making it hard to confirm the details of the interaction.

