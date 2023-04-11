If the IPL is so good, why does it need gimmicks?

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10, 2023 - Manjunath Kiran/Getty Images

As eternal vigilance is part of the mandate of the Fourth Estate, I have to ask why the Indian Premier League has introduced the novelty of each team being given the choice to bring on one of five substitutes.

No doubt it raises the standard of a match when each team can call on 12 players instead of eleven. In the unprecedented finish of the game when Lucknow Super Giants needed 29 off their final over against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and hit 31 to win by one wicket off the last possible ball, their progress was accelerated when substitute Ayush Badoni was brought on to hit 30 off 24 balls after replacing a specialist bowler.

But why the need to tinker in the first place? Twenty-over cricket was born just about perfect: if you were at Worcester in 2003, when the first game of the new format kicked off, I think you would have agreed that the concept was just about flawless. Certainly international cricket has never thought fit to challenge or change the 20-over format.

And if you had the good fortune to attend the inaugural IPL game in Bangalore in 2008, I think you would have agreed that the new competition had all the ingredients to be a runaway commercial success, whatever the limitations.

But expanding the number of players per team from 11 to 12, or 16 including all of those on the substitutes’ bench? Yes, it raises standards but it dilutes the dramatic tension by increasing the number of actors.

The ICC, completely inadvertently, announced an experiment with substitutes in one-day internationals in 2005. They were considering ways of zapping up the ODI format ahead of the 2007 World Cup but a zealous official jumped the gun and announced it as a fait accompli. It was a flop. England, bowling first in an ODI against Australia, brought on the first ever 'supersub' in Vikram Solanki, who replaced Simon Jones in the second innings. It was revoked less than a year later.

England's Vikram Solanki practices in the nets during England's cricket training in Lahore...England's Vikram Solanki practices in the nets during England's cricket training in Lahore, Pakistan, December 6, 2005. - Jason O'Brien/Reuters

This is what happens when you change or dilute the parameters: you reduce the tension. Playing a cricket match with a host of substitutes is like playing tennis after wiping out the tramlines. Rugby has become a different game since permitting the use of 23 players in a match, and no doubt the standard has increased, but has it made the game more of a spectacle, more interesting, more dramatic?

Story continues

The IPL, however, does not need to tinker as other leagues do to stay relevant. So why have they changed a successful formula, and so soon after introducing two new franchises last year to increase the number from eight to 10.

So why have the IPL changed a successful formula – and so soon after introducing two new franchises last year to increase the number from eight to ten?

And why introduce another new rule for this edition: that the teams do not have to announce their XIs before the toss, as has always been the case in cricket, only afterwards.

Of course the intention is completely above board. But the fact remains that the scope for betting is substantially increased, whether for legal betting or – as is usually the case in India – illegal.

What should concern the IPL is that these could become valuable pieces of information, if an individual can come to know them in advance.

H has been dropped from a team, even though he has been playing well, and J has been brought in for his first game of the campaign. X is going to be taken off during the game and replaced by Y, against all expectations. That information might only be known to a couple of people but it can be monetised all right.

Overseas stars will continue to flock to the IPL for their megabucks, and broadcasters will be happy to plug the overall package: and whatever else it may be, the IPL is entertainment, with the commentators acting as cheerleaders.

But eternal vigilance wants to know: why change a winning formula and fix what is not broken?