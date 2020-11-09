IPL Final 2020 preview: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals date, time, how to watch, live stream, odds

Mumbai are looking to defend the title they won in 2019 in rather different circumstances (Getty Images)

The 2020 Indian Premier League season reaches its climax on Tuesday as the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

The top two sides in the tournament’s pool stage have already met once in the playoffs, with Mumbai winning the first qualifier by 57 runs.

That forced the Capitals into a second qualifier, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they came through with a 17-run win in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Mumbai have been the tournament’s stand-out team, with Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan among the top five run-scorers, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have both been in magnificent form with the ball.

Delhi will be looking to the competition’s leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada and opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored back-to-back centuries during the group stage.

Date, time and venue

The IPL Final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 10 with the first ball bowled at 2pm GMT.

The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, with the whole tournament being held behind closed doors in the UAE because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports' Cricket and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99, or a three-month pass on offer for £25.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

