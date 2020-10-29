IPL: CSK Beat KKR By 6 Wickets, Top 5 Performances of the Match

As the IPL gets to its business end, the top half of the table is heating up with a top-four spot still open for the majority of teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders who are vying for a spot in the eliminators gave up a golden opportunity to make two points as they lost of CSK by 6 wickets in the 49th match of the IPL at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With KKR’s loss, Mumbai Indians have automatically qualified for the top 4 as KKR still sit in the 5th position with 12 points from 13 matches.

Losing the toss and being put in to bat, KKR scored a respectable 172 for the loss of 5 wickets with Nitish Rana top-scoring with an impressive 87 off 61 balls.

Chasing the target, Chennai crossed the finishing line on the last ball of the game after Jadeja hit a 6 off Nargarkoti to snatch the win. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for CSK with 72 runs. The win comes too late for CSK as they have no hope for qualifying for the eliminators but they sure have spoiled KKR’s party.

Here’s a look at the top 5 performers of the match.

1. Jaddu To The Rescue

Ravindra Jadeja got CSK across the finish line with a scintillating final over finish when he hit Nagarkoti for two consecutive sixes in the final two deliveries of the match.

Jadeja who scored 31 runs off just 11 deliveries hit three 6s and two 4s in his blitzkrieg innings.

Jadeja was also a star performer with the ball as he picked up a wicket giving away 20 runs in 3 overs with the lowest economy rate in the bowling lineup.

We cannot forget the contribution from Ambati Rayudu as he set it up for Jadeja by scoring 38 off 20 balls.

2. Rana On a Rampage

The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana laid a solid foundation for the middle order batsmen by getting KKR off to a good start. The opening pair put up 53 runs on the board before Shubman was cleaned up by a peach of a delivery by Karn Sharma.

With the intent of keeping the scoreboard ticking, Rana went into a shell in the middle overs where he focused on picking up singles with the odd boundary.

It was towards the end of the innings that he took on the bowlers and even thrashed three consecutive 6s off Karn Sharma’s bowling.

In the end, trying to play a lofted stroke off Ndidi’s bowling, Rana handed a simple catch to Sam Curran to depart for a well-made 87 runs off just 61 deliveries. This was redemption for the Delhi-born left-hander as he had gotten out for a golden duck in his previous game.

