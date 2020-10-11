IPL betting racket busted in Indore, 8 held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Indore Police arrested eight people and busted a racket, which operated by placing and accepting bets on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

According to Badhganga Police Station Incharge Rajendra Soni, in the Vijayvargiya Nagar area, the accused were betting on the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The accused have been identified as Suraj, Rahul, Nilesh, Yogesh, Vishal, Rahul, Sandeep and Shubham.

Eight mobiles phones, one television, Rs 8000 and Rs 3 lakh in accounts have been recovered from them, police said. (ANI)