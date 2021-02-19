IPL Auction 2021: From Chris Morris to Cheteshwar Pujara, Complete list of sold players
The IPL 2021 Auction was an entertaining affair and a record-breaking one as well. The likes of Chris Morris, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Maxwell attracted a lot of interest in the event and were eventually sold for big amounts.
There were surprises in store as well with Chennai Super Kings snapping India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for Rs 50 lakh while Mumbai Indians went for Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and bought him for Rs 20 lakh, the last buy of the auction.
Morris was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crores, the most expensive buy ever in IPL history.
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson will play for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore after they made a winning bid of Rs 15 crore.
Here's a list of all the players sold on the auction day:
Chennai Super Kings
Moeen Ali " Rs 7 crore Krishnappa Gowtham " Rs 9.25 crore Cheteshwar Pujara " Rs 50 lakh Harishankar Reddy " Rs 20 lakh Bhagath Verma " Rs 20 lakh Hari Nishanth " Rs 20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Glenn Maxwell " Rs 14.25 crore Sachin Baby " Rs 20 lakh Rajat Patidar " Rs 20 lakh Mohammed Azharuddeen " Rs 20 lakh Kyle Jamieson " Rs 15 crore Daniel Christian " Rs 4.8 crore Suyash Prabhudessai " Rs 20 lakh Srikar Bharat " Rs 20 lakh
Delhi Capitals Steve Smith " Rs 2.20 crore Umesh Yadav " Rs 1 crore Ripal Patel " Rs 20 lakh Vishnu Vinod "Rs 20 lakh M Siddharth " Rs 20 lakh Lukman Meriwala " Rs 20 lakh Tom Curran " Rs 5.25 crore Sam Billings " Rs 2 crore
Mumbai Indians
Adam Milne " Rs 3.2 crore Nathan Coulter-Nile " Rs 1.5 crore Piyush Chawla " Rs 2.4 crore James Neesham " Rs 50 lakh Yudhvir Singh " Rs 20 lakh Marco Jansen " Rs 20 lakh Arjun Tendulkar " Rs 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shakib Al Hasan " Rs 3.20 crore Sheldon Jackson " Rs 20 lakh Vaibhav Arora " Rs 20 lakh Karun Nair " Rs 50 lakh Harbhajan Singh " Rs 2 crore Ben Cutting " Rs 75 lakh Venkatesh Iyer " Rs 20 lakh Pawan Negi " Rs 50 lakh
Rajasthan Royals
Shivam Dube " Rs 4.4 crore Chris Morris " Rs 16.25 crore Mustafizur Rahman " Rs 1 crore Chetan Sakariya " Rs 1.20 crore KC Cariappa " Rs 20 lakh Liam Livingstone " Rs 75 lakh Kuldip Yadav " Rs 20 lakha Akash Singh " Rs20 lakh
Punjab Kings
Dawid Malan " Rs 1.5 crore Jhye Richardson " 14 crore Shahrukh Khan " Rs 5.25 crore Riley Meredith " Rs 8 crore Moises Henriques " Rs 4.20 crore Jalaj Saxena " Rs 30 lakh Utkarsh Singh " Rs 20 lakh Fabien Allen Rs 75 lakh Saurabh Kumar Rs 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jagadeesha Suchith " Rs 30 lakh Kedar Jadhav " Rs 2 crore Mujeeb Ur Rahman " Rs 1.50 crore
