IPL 2021: WATCH-Nitish Rana Breaks Camera Against Sunrisers Hyderabad; Check Out Rashid Khan's Reaction

Nitish Rana was guilty of breaking a camera during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The incident happened in the 17th over of the match when he hit Jason Holder for a boundary, but it crossed the rope and smashed straight into its lens. The fielder Rashid Khan was seen inspecting the camera. You can watch it here:

Rana was out the very next ball as he skied the next one from the Holder. KKR were engaged in a tight chase which they later completed with Rana scoring 25 off 33 balls. Shubman Gill was the top scorer of the match, scoring 57 off 51 balls. But once he departed, wickets started to tumble and KKR were left struggling. They finally managed to knock off the winning run in the final over of the innings.

Earlier SRH skipper Kane Williamson’s decision to bat first backfired as they lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to counter KKR’s incisive bowling, especially of Tim Southee and the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. Already out of contention for a play-offs berth, SRH witnessed a horrible start to their innings, losing Wriddhiman Saha for a duck in the second ball, LBW to Southee. Jason Roy (10) was the next to follow, caught by Southee off Shivam Mavi in the fourth over.

Skipper Williamson (26 off 21) tried to resurrect the innings and was looking good before he was run out by Shakib Al Hasan with SRH scoreboard reading 38 for three in 6.5 overs. Once Williamson departed, it was a struggle for SRH batsmen even though Priyam Garg (21) and Abdul Samad (25) tried to forge a partnership.

Garg was holed out at deep midwicket to Rahul Tripathi off Chakravarthy, while Jason Holder (2) fell to the same bowler in his next over. Samad tried his best to pick up the tempo in the last five overs, hitting three lusty sixes but eventually perished in search of quick runs, caught by Shubman Gill of Southee’s bowling.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7 not out) and Siddharth Kaul (7 not out) remained unbeaten in a 12-run ninth-wicket partnership. The spin duo of Shakib (1/20) and Narine were brilliant in the middle overs as SRH batsmen found the going tough against them.

(With PTI inputs)

