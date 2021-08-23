IPL 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera Yet to Get Clearance from SLC

Sri Lankan cricketers who are set to turn up for RCB in the upcoming IPL, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, haven’t got a clearance yet from their board, a report in Cricbuzz has quoted Board secretary Mohan de Silva as saying.

“I don’t know, I have to check. We are under lockdown till the end of the month.” He further said that the board will take a decision on the players only when the application for no-objection certificates is made before them. “We have not taken any decision yet as they will have to apply for the NOCs. We are not aware of these players being selected, neither have they sought permission from us.”

Both the cricketers were at their very best in the home series against India and gave a glimpse of what they can achieve if provided an opportunity. While Hasaranga will replace Australia’s Adam Zampa, Chameera will play in place of Daniel Sams, Zampa’s fellow Aussies.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday announced a slew of changes to their combination ahead of IPL 2021 in UAE, including roping in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Adam Zampa. Head coach Simon Katich stepped down due to personal reasons as well, leaving Mike Hesson to take over his role in addition to being Director of Cricket.

In other changes, Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera replaced Daniel Sams. Tim David replaced Finn Allenn as well. Allenn and Scott Kuggeleign will be with the New Zealand team while Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams are unavailable.

Hasaranga, the legspinner and lower order hitter, was impressive in India’s series against Sri Lanka picking up 7 wickets from 3 matches to be Man of the Series.

Talking about the changes in the team, Mike Hesson said, “We have made some changes to the squad pertaining to the situation. We have come a long way and have shown steady progress as a team. The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera couldn’t have come at a better time during the replacement window, as we aim to continue with the momentum, building on our performance from earlier this year.”

