IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished at the third position in IPL 2020 but their IPL 2021 campaign has been a rough ride so far.

With six losses and just a solitary win from seven matches means SRH have a lot to catch up in the second half of the season.

Midway through the season, David Warner was removed as captain, Kane Williamson getting the leadership role but soon after the league came to a halt due to coronavirus spread in India. Williamson will have an added pressure of captaincy and with Jonny Bairstow pulling out his name from the competition, it will take some doing for SRH to bring their campaign back on track.

They are currently placed at the bottom in IPL 2021 Points Table.

Here's the updated schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Matches Date Time Home Away Venue 1 11th April 7.30 pm SRH KKR Chennai 2 14th April 7.30 pm SRH RCB Chennai 3 17th April 7.30 pm MI SRH Chennai 4 21st April 3.30 pm PK SRH Chennai 5 25th April 7.30 pm SRH DC Chennai 6 28th April 7.30 pm CSK SRH Delhi 7 2nd May 3.30 pm RR SRH Delhi 8 22 Sep 7.30 pm DC SRH Dubai 9 25 Sep 7.30 pm SRH PBKS Sharjah 10 27 Sep 7.30 pm SRH RR Dubai 11 30 Sep 7.30 pm SRH CSK Sharjah 12 3 October 7.30 pm KKR SRH Dubai 13 6 October 7.30 pm RCB SRH Abu Dhabi 14 8 October 3.30 pm SRH MI Abu Dhabi

Here's the full SRH squad for IPL 2021:

Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford and Jason Roy

The IPL final will be played on 15 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The playoffs will also be played at Dubai and Sharjah - Qualifier 1 in Dubai on 10 October, Eliminator in Sharjah on 11 October and Qualifier 2 also in Sharjah on 13 October.

