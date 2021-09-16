IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

FirstCricket Staff
·2 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished at the third position in IPL 2020 but their IPL 2021 campaign has been a rough ride so far.

With six losses and just a solitary win from seven matches means SRH have a lot to catch up in the second half of the season.

Midway through the season, David Warner was removed as captain, Kane Williamson getting the leadership role but soon after the league came to a halt due to coronavirus spread in India. Williamson will have an added pressure of captaincy and with Jonny Bairstow pulling out his name from the competition, it will take some doing for SRH to bring their campaign back on track.

They are currently placed at the bottom in IPL 2021 Points Table.

 

Here's the updated schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Matches

Date

Time

Home

Away

Venue

1

11th April

7.30 pm

SRH

KKR

Chennai

2

14th April

7.30 pm

SRH

RCB

Chennai

3

17th April

7.30 pm

MI

SRH

Chennai

4

21st April

3.30 pm

PK

SRH

Chennai

5

25th April

7.30 pm

SRH

DC

Chennai

6

28th April

7.30 pm

CSK

SRH

Delhi

7

2nd May

3.30 pm

RR

SRH

Delhi

8

22 Sep

7.30 pm

DC

SRH

Dubai

9

25 Sep

7.30 pm

SRH

PBKS

Sharjah

10

27 Sep

7.30 pm

SRH

RR

Dubai

11

30 Sep

7.30 pm

SRH

CSK

Sharjah

12

3 October

7.30 pm

KKR

SRH

Dubai

13

6 October

7.30 pm

RCB

SRH

Abu Dhabi

14

8 October

3.30 pm

SRH

MI

Abu Dhabi

Here's the full SRH squad for IPL 2021:

Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford and Jason Roy

The IPL final will be played on 15 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The playoffs will also be played at Dubai and Sharjah - Qualifier 1 in Dubai on 10 October, Eliminator in Sharjah on 11 October and Qualifier 2 also in Sharjah on 13 October.

Click here for full coverage of IPL 2021

Updated IPL squads

Also See: IPL 2021: Six defeats and just one win, how SRH fared in first half of season

IPL 2021: All the changes teams have done before restart of season

IPL 2021: Updated squads of all eight teams for second half of season

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories