IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore: All you need to know about RCB's squad and full schedule

FirstCricket Staff
·2 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made it to the playoffs in IPL 2020 and in 2021, they will aim to go the extra mile and clinch the elusive title.

The Virat Kohli-led side will be playing their first game on resumption of the current season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 20 September in Abu Dhabi.

With five wins and just two losses in the first phase of the tournament, RCB are sitting comfortably in the top four in the IPL points table.

But one thing is for sure: Virat Kohli's men will be under pressure again to deliver the goods. In the first leg, they had got a good start but with the season coming to a halt due to the raging second wave of COVID-19, they have restart. In a way, IPL 2021 has been split into two new seasons which adds an element of surprise as there are chances that the teams who were not doing that great in the first leg may step up and vice-versa and in this exists a huge challenge for RCB. They cannot let their guard down and need to win as many games as possible in the second phase.

Here's RCB's updated schedule:

Matches

Date

Time

Home

Away

Venue

1

9 April

7.30 PM

MI

RCB

Chennai

2

14 April

7.30 PM

SRH

RCB

Chennai

3

18 April

3.30 PM

RCB

KKR

Chennai

4

22 April

7.30 PM

RCB

RR

Mumbai

5

25 April

3.30 PM

CSK

RCB

Mumbai

6

27 April

7.30 PM

DC

RCB

Ahmedabad

7

30 April

7.30 PM

PK

RCB

Ahmedabad

8

20 Sep

7.30 PM

KKR

RCB

Abu Dhabi

9

24 Sep

7.30 PM

RCB

CSK

Sharjah

10

26 Sep

7.30 PM

RCB

MI

Dubai

11

29 Sep

7.30 PM

RR

RCB

Dubai

12

3 October

3.30 PM

RCB

PBKS

Sharjah

13

6 October

7.30 PM

RCB

SRH

Abu Dhabi

14

8 October

7.30 PM

RCB

DC

Dubai

RCB updated squad for IPL 2021

Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, KS Bharat, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and George Garton.

The IPL final will be played on 15 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The playoffs will also be played at Dubai and Sharjah - Qualifier 1 in Dubai on 10 October, Eliminator in Sharjah on 11 October and Qualifier 2 also in Sharjah on 13 October.

Click here for full coverage of IPL 2021

Updated IPL squads

Also See: IPL 2021: RCB's AB de Villiers says an 'old man' like him needs to stay fresh as much as possible

IPL 2021: 'The old Yuzi is back', RCB's Chahal eager to prove himself in second half of tournament

IPL 2021: Unfortunate we ended up in IPL early, says Virat Kohli after COVID outbreak in India camp

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories