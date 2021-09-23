IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Shares Victory Post and Applauds Delhi Capitals' Effort for Bringing a Cosy Win Against SRH

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant comes forward to applaud team effort for bringing a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. They outperformed Kane Williamson-led team in a very cosy manner as they set a paltry target of just 135 runs in 20 overs. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Pant himself set things up stably to register a victory with 13 balls to spare. In that case, Pant shared a victory post to celebrate as he lauded the team for bringing the win home successfully.

Check Out Rishabh Pant's Victory Post:

We pulled together as a UNIT and brought the win home tonight. Team effort, always! ⚡ @DelhiCapitals #DCvSRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/PNsyJibtBK — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 22, 2021

