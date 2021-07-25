IPL 2021 to Resume With Mumbai Indians Playing Chennai Super Kings on September 19

The remaining part of IPL 2021 will resume with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings on September 19, while the final will be played on October 15. ANI reported that Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier will be played on October 10, 11 and 13 respectively.

Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are the top four teams currently. DC and Punjab Kings have played eight games each while the remaining teams have played seven each. The tournament was initially held in India in April-May before it was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases within the bubbles.

