IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja & Shardul Thakur Shine for CSK as KKR Score 171/6

Kolkata Knight Riders huffed and puffed their way to 171/6 after Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur played crucial roles in applying the brakes on the opposition batters.

While Jadeja bowled a very tight spell, Thakur also picked the important wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell.

A win today against KKR, will take CSK back to the top of the table.

KKR were looking to start off at good pace yet again and started off with a 10-run over, but also lost Shubman Gill’s (9) wicket off a run-out. An in-form Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi took the attack to CSK’s bowlers after that as KKR looked to make the powerplay count.

The duo put on 40 in four overs with Iyer and Tripathi, both finding the boundaries with relative ease during the restrictions. Iyer however could not continue with his good run of scores and was caught behind for 18 by MS Dhoni off Shardul Thakur, who ended the powerplay with a maiden-wicket over.

Tripathi continued to attack at his end and was joined by Eoin Morgan. The skipper though wasn’t able to get going, continuing to suffer from a dip in form, and was smartly caught by Faf du Plessis in the deep for 8 off 14 deliveries off Josh Hazlewood.

After the powerplay, CSK were successful in applying the brakes on KKR with Ravindra Jadeja doing a fair amount of damage with a spell of 1/21 in 4 overs. He rounded it off with the scalp of Tripathi, who’s attempted reverse sweep didn’t work out and Jadeja knocked over the stumps. Tripathi was dismissed for 45, leaving Nitish Rana to be joined by Andre Russell with the score at 89/4 in the 13th over.

Russell smashed a couple of boundaries and a six and looked set to go big in the slog overs before Shardul cleaned him up in the 17th over for 20.

At the other end, Rana chipped away as KKR looked to get as close to a total in the region of 170 runs. With Dinesh Karthik for company, Rana and KKR were able to up the scoring rate in the slog overs.

The duo put on 41 before Karthik’s (26) outside edge was comfortably caught by MSD off Hazlewood in the final over. Sunil Narine and Rana were eventually able to take KKR to 171/6 with the Indian finishing unbeaten on 37.

