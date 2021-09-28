IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI climb to fifth after win against PBKS

Mumbai Indians won their first game after three defeats as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL encounter here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings managed a below-par 135 for 6 which MI surpassed in 19 over with Hardik Pandya scoring unbeaten 40 off 30 balls while Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with 45.

Earlier, Aiden Markram top-scored with 42 for Punjab while Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard got two wickets apiece for Mumbai Indians.

Brief Score:

Punjab Kings: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 42, Deepak Hooda 28, Kieron Pollard 2/8, Jasprit Bumrah 2/24).

Mumbai Indians: 137/4 (Hardik Pandya 40 no, Saurabh Tiwary 45, Kieron Pollard 15 no).

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 10 8 2 0 +1.069 16 2 DC 11 8 3 0 +0.562 16 3 RCB 10 6 4 0 -0.359 12 4 KKR 11 5 6 0 +0.363 10 5 MI 11 5 6 0 -0.453 10 6 PBKS 10 4 6 0 -0.288 8 7 RR 10 4 6 0 -0.369 8 8 SRH 10 2 8 0 -0.501 4

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (454 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (23 wickets)

With inputs from PTI

