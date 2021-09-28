IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI climb to fifth after win against PBKS
Mumbai Indians won their first game after three defeats as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL encounter here on Tuesday.
Punjab Kings managed a below-par 135 for 6 which MI surpassed in 19 over with Hardik Pandya scoring unbeaten 40 off 30 balls while Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with 45.
Earlier, Aiden Markram top-scored with 42 for Punjab while Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard got two wickets apiece for Mumbai Indians.
Brief Score:
Punjab Kings: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 42, Deepak Hooda 28, Kieron Pollard 2/8, Jasprit Bumrah 2/24).
Mumbai Indians: 137/4 (Hardik Pandya 40 no, Saurabh Tiwary 45, Kieron Pollard 15 no).
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
Position
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
NR
Net RR
Points
1
CSK
10
8
2
0
+1.069
16
2
DC
11
8
3
0
+0.562
16
3
RCB
10
6
4
0
-0.359
12
4
KKR
11
5
6
0
+0.363
10
5
MI
11
5
6
0
-0.453
10
6
PBKS
10
4
6
0
-0.288
8
7
RR
10
4
6
0
-0.369
8
8
SRH
10
2
8
0
-0.501
4
Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (454 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (23 wickets)
Also read
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to view the expanded IPL points table
Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021
With inputs from PTI
Also See: IPL 2021: All the changes teams have done before restart of season
IPL 2021 Phase 2 Full Schedule, Match Time Table, Venues, Points Table, When and Where to Watch
IPL 2021: Updated squads of all eight teams for second half of season
Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.