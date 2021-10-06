IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB's hopes of top-two finish take a hit after after loss against SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.
Opener Jason Roy (44) and skipper Kane Williamson (31) resisted the RCB attack with fighting knocks while Jason Holder (16) played a useful cameo down the batting order.
Harshal Patel (3/33) and Dan Christian (2/14) shared five wickets between them for SRH.
RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli (5) and Dan Christian (1) early but Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Glenn Maxwell (40) kept RCB in the hunt with their knocks.
AB de Villiers remained unbeaten on 19 but could not pull off a six off the last ball to let SRH win their third match of the season.
Brief Scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 141 for 7 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 44, Kane Williamson 31; Harshal Patel 3/33, Dan Christian 2/14).
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 137 for 6 in 20 overs. (D Pdikkal 41, G Maxwell 40; Umran Malik 1/21)
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
Position
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
NR
Net RR
Points
1
DC
13
10
3
0
+0.526
20
2
CSK
13
9
4
0
+0.739
18
3
RCB
13
8
5
0
-0.159
16
4
KKR
13
6
7
0
+0.294
12
5
MI
13
6
7
0
-0.048
12
6
PBKS
13
5
8
0
-0.241
10
7
RR
13
5
8
0
-0.737
10
8
SRH
13
3
10
0
-0.422
6
Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (528 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (26 wickets)
With inputs from PTI
