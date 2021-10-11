IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Match Live

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 58th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The match is scheduled to take place at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, 11 October 2021. It will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be headed by Eoin Morgan, while Indian skipper Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Where to watch online live streaming of RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

The KKR vs RCB IPL match can be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 match live on TV?

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Currently, RCB stands at third position on the points table with 18 points. It is followed by KKR on the fourth position with 14 points.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Delhi Capitals: 20 points Chennai Super Kings 18 points Royal Challengers Bangalore: 18 points Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 points Mumbai Indians: 14 points Punjab Kings: 12 points Rajasthan Royals: 10 points Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6 points

