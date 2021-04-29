IPL 2021: Brad Hogg Reveals Reason for SRH's Loss Against CSK
SRH’s woes continue this season as they lost by seven wickets to CSK on Wednesday in Delhi. Former Australia spinner Brag Hogg felt that spinner Rashid Khan was not used well by skipper David Warner, and that is what cost them the match. He felt that Warner could have been a little bit more aggressive in his field-settings.
Hogg tweeted: “Use of Rashid probably cost the @SunRisers last night, could of been a little more aggressive with field placements in his first over, especially when they needed the win to get off the bottom of the ladder.”
Use of Rashid probably cost the @SunRisers last night, could of been a little more aggressive with field placements in his first over, especially when they needed the win to get off the bottom of the ladder #SRHvCSK #IPL2021
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 29, 2021
Rashid went on to take 3/36 in his four overs, but could not stop CSK from winning the match.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner blamed his batting for his side’s loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday night.
Warner consumed 55 deliveries for his 57 on a good batting surface. It was only an unbeaten 10-ball 26 from Kane Williamson that saw SRH get to 171/3 which eventually turned out to be low for the franchise in the end as CSK romped home to a seven-wicket win.
“I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow. Found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par,” said Warner after the match.
“I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders, I couldn’t do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders,” added the opener.
Warner justified Williamson batting at No. 4 even though he has batted at No. 3 in the last two games that he played. The Kiwi performed well batting at the position.
“He (Kane) was going to bat four no matter what. That is where he bats, that is his job. Just that I soaked up too many balls. It’s about being positive, it’s a good batting surface. We have a day game here as well,” added Warner.
