IPL 2021: Aiden Markram Top-Scores With 42, Mumbai Restrict Punjab to 135/6

Mumbai Indians have restricted Punjab Kings to 135/6 in Match 42 of the 2021 IPL.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the evening fixture and while Punjab started on a steady note, scoring 36 runs for the first wicket once Mandeep Singh fell in the second delivery of the fifth over, Punjab lost three more wickets over the next 13 deliveries as they were reduced to 48/4 in 7.3 overs.

Aiden Markram top-scored for the team with 42 runs off 29 deliveries as Punjab eventually managed to post 135/6.

