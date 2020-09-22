IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal turns game on head, Devdutt Padikkal shines on debut as RCB defeat SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal raises his bat after scoring his maiden IPL fifty. The cricketer from Kerala impressed on his IPL debut as RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Dubai on Monday to open their Indian Premier League campaign in style. Sportzpics
SRH won the toss and asked RCB to bat. Padikkal enjoyed a 90-run opening stand with Australia's Aaron Finch, before the former was dismissed by Vijay Shankar for 56. Sportzpics
AB de Villiers celebrates scoring his half-century. The South African could only build a 33-run stand for the third wicket with Kohli before the skipper was dismissed for a rare low score of 14. However, fifties from Padikkal and de Villiers later led the Bangalore franchise to 163-5 Sportzpics
Abhishek Sharma finished with figures of 1/16 from two overs, becoming SRH's most-economical bowler among those who took wickets. And Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not get any wicket, the senior India bowler registered respectable figures of 0/25 from four overs. Sportzpics
Jonny's Bairstow's knock of 61 went in vain, and as many as seven SRH batsmen were dismissed in single figures. Bairstow's display was the only positive for the Hyderabad team throughout the match. Sportzpics
