IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal turns game on head, Devdutt Padikkal shines on debut as RCB defeat SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal raises his bat after scoring his maiden IPL fifty. The cricketer from Kerala impressed on his IPL debut as RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs on Monday to open their Indian Premier League campaign in style. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal raises his bat after scoring his maiden IPL fifty. The cricketer from Kerala impressed on his IPL debut as RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Dubai on Monday to open their Indian Premier League campaign in style. Sportzpics

View photos SRH won the toss and asked RCB to bat. Padikkal enjoyed a 90-run opening stand with Australia's Aaron Finch, before the former was dismissed by Vijay Shankar for 56. Sportzpics More

SRH won the toss and asked RCB to bat. Padikkal enjoyed a 90-run opening stand with Australia's Aaron Finch, before the former was dismissed by Vijay Shankar for 56. Sportzpics

View photos AB de Villiers celebrates scoring his half-century. The South African could only build a 33-run stand for the third wicket with Kohli before the skipper was dismissed for a rare low score of 14. However, fifties from Padikkal and de Villiers later led the Bangalore franchise to 163-5 Sportzpics More

AB de Villiers celebrates scoring his half-century. The South African could only build a 33-run stand for the third wicket with Kohli before the skipper was dismissed for a rare low score of 14. However, fifties from Padikkal and de Villiers later led the Bangalore franchise to 163-5 Sportzpics

View photos Abhishek Sharma finished with figures of 1/16 from two overs, becoming SRH's most-economical bowler among those who took wickets. And Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not get any wicket, the senior India bowler registered respectable figures of 0/25 from four overs. Sportzpics More

Abhishek Sharma finished with figures of 1/16 from two overs, becoming SRH's most-economical bowler among those who took wickets. And Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not get any wicket, the senior India bowler registered respectable figures of 0/25 from four overs. Sportzpics

View photos Jonny's Bairstow's knock of 61 went in vain, and as many as eight SRH batsmen were dismissed in single figures. Bairstow's display was the only positive for the Hyderabad team throughout the match. Sportzpics More

Jonny's Bairstow's knock of 61 went in vain, and as many as seven SRH batsmen were dismissed in single figures. Bairstow's display was the only positive for the Hyderabad team throughout the match. Sportzpics

Also See: IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal shine as Virat Kohli's RCB start campaign with 10-run win over SRH

IPL 2020: 'He showed he can get purchase on any wicket', says RCB skipper Virat Kohli after Yuzvendra Chahal heroics

IPL 2020: Sunrisers' almighty collapse, Padikkal's dream debut and Chahal's star turn, talking points from RCB's win

Read more on First Cricket Photos by Firstpost.