IPL 2020: Trial by pace awaits rivals as Delhi Capitals bask in fast men's glory

On Wednesday, when Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler deposited Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje's first ball for a six over long-on, the commentators and cricket fans watching went into a collective tizzy. Reason? It was a 148 kmph rocket that Buttler had calmly dealt with; a reiteration of modern batsmen's fearless class that is unperturbed by extreme pace.

Two consecutive lap shots for fours followed, each off deliveries in excess of 155 kmph. One of those, the commentators discussed, was the fastest ball ever bowled in the Indian Premier League. Another 155 kmph thunderbolt arrived, but this was a slightly back of a length ball, straight and moving in. Buttler was beaten for pace and the ball crashed into his stumps. The erudite Mark Nicholas on air recalled the legendary punishment of pace that Michael Holding dished out of England's Brian Close at Old Trafford in 1976.

156.22 kph 155.21 kph 154.74 kph 154.21 kph 153.72 kph South Africa's Anrich Nortje has bowled the top 5ï¸£ fastest balls in #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/nfcOHK2Pz4 - ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2020

Pace, they say, can't be coached. Getting into a side-on or front-on position can be taught, as can a good follow-through, but raw pace has its genesis in the fast-twitch muscle fibres that one is born with. Being quick through the air takes the unresponsive or the slow pitch out of the equation. There is an obvious science behind hurling the 5.75-ounce object at close to 100 miles an hour, but it is the imperious primitivism of the act that creates a lasting impression.

Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Ryan Harris is understandably a happy man. His team occupies the second position on the points table " they were table toppers until Mumbai Indians thumped Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. Four of his bowlers are among the top-20 wicket-takers at IPL 2020; two of them feature in top -10; one of them, Kagiso Rabada, occupies the top spot with 18 wickets from eight matches.

Harris joined the Delhi party only two months back and hence had no role in selecting a pace-heavy squad, but he does remember head coach Ricky Ponting particularly kicked about the fast men they have at their disposal.

"When I joined the group, I remember Ponting telling me that we have some very good young fast bowlers to work with. He had obviously done his research. We have got a bowling group where, if someone misses out due to injury or form, there is someone ready to step in. I would believe a lot of planning went into the auction," the former Australian seamer told Firstpost from Sharjah where DC will play Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

"We are very excited with what our pacers have done. I can't remember a game where they haven't delivered. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker, and everyone is obviously talking about Nortje's serious pace. We lost Ishant Sharma, which is a great loss, but we have quite a few Indian bowlers in the reserves too. We saw what Tushar is capable of. Then, there's Avesh Khan and Mohit Sharma too. So far so good for us and I hope it continues," he added.

With six wins from eight matches, DC are in fine form and their South African fast bowling duo of Rabada and Nortje have been at the forefront of their dominant run. While Rabada had a successful 2019 with DC, Nortje was part of Kolkata Knight Riders last year but a shoulder injury put paid to his chances of an IPL debut.

This year, DC signed the 26-year-old as a replacement for Chris Woakes, and it has turned out to be an inspired signing.

The Rabada-Nortje pair has accounted for 28 batsmen across eight matches, making them the most successful fast bowling pair of this year's IPL so far. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are next with 24 wickets, while Bumrah"James Pattinson and Boult-Pattinson combos have resulted in 21 wickets each. The fact that Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have interchangeably occupied the top two slots comes as little surprise, given the pace riches both teams are blessed with.

Harris credits the South African duo's success to a great understanding of its craft and the ability to stick to bowling plans.

"They are pretty good blokes; pretty good characters. They know what they are doing, which is great because that makes my job a lot easier. They do come to me when they need any help, but their planning generally is very good. They know each other pretty well too which helps," the 41-year-old said.

