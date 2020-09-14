IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Factbox, a side consistently making an impression

IPL titles: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad made their debut in 2013, replacing the Deccan Chargers. Hyderabad have been a fairly consistent side. They started off well making it to the playoffs on their debut but then missed out the next two years before bouncing back hard to lift the trophy in 2016. They have qualified for the playoffs every year since then including a finals appearance in 2018.

Here's how they have fared year on year

How did they fare in the previous season: Sunrisers just about made it to the playoffs on the superior run rate in a three-way tie between them KKR and KXIP. SRH had a better Net Run Rate (+0.577) compared to KKR (+0.028) and KXIP (-0.251) as they all finished on 12 points. They finished fourth in the table. However, they tripped in the next hurdle as they lost to Delhi Capitals by two wickets in a thriller at Vizag in the Eliminator.

Win Percentage: SRH are third in the list of win percentage, winning 53.70 percent of their matches. They have won 57 of their 108 matches and lost 49. They are one of five teams with more wins than losses in the IPL.

Highest Run-getter: David Warner

Warner arrived at the franchise a year after their inception and since then he's been their main driving force, churning out runs season after season. He's scored 3271 runs from 71 innings for SRH at a staggering average of 55.44. He's hit two centuries and 34 fifties and scored at a strike rate of 146.87. Overall, he's the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 4706 runs from 126 innings at 43.17. Ever since his arrival, he's scored more than 500 runs in every edition. The year 2016, where he played a major role in helping SRH lift the title with his batting and captaincy, was his most prolific as he amassed 848 runs from 17 matches at 60.57.

Highest wicket-taker: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Just like Warner, Bhuvneshwar debuted for the franchise in 2014, and has been a consistent performer in the bowling department, picking up 109 wickets from 86 matches at 22.33. He's been impressive with the new ball as well as at the death and possesses an economy rate of 7.41 and a strike rate of 18. He has one five-wicket haul to his name and two four-fers.

Highest individual score: David Warner 126 vs KKR in Hyderabad in 2017.

It's that man Warner again. He owns seven of the top 10 highest individual scores for the franchise - 126, 100*, 93*, 92, 91, 90*, 90.

The highest score arrived in 2017 when he hammered 126 off 59 balls including 10 fours and eight sixes against KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He propelled SRH to 209/3 and they eventually went on to win the match comfortably by 48 runs.

Bouns point: David Warner has hit the fastest century for SRH, off 43 balls. And it came in that same match where he scored 126 against KKR.

Highest team score: 231/2 vs RCB in Hyderabad in 2019

It was a match where Warner and Bairstow went berserk and put on a 185-run opening stand, the highest ever in the history of IPL. Warner scored 100 off 55 balls while Bairstow hit 114 off 56 balls as they clobbered 17 fours and 12 sixes between them in 16.2 overs.

In reply, RCB capitulated to 113 all out. It was their largest victory as well, winning by 118 runs.

Favourite opponent: Kings XI Punjab

SRH have had a wood over KXIP winning 10 of their 14 matches and losing just four. They have their highest win percentage against Punjab winning 71.42 percent matches (For teams against whom SRH has played 10 or more matches).

Bogey team: Chennai Super Kings

SRH have struggled against CSK losing nine of their 12 matches and winning just three. They have the worst loss percentage of 75 percent (For teams against whom SRH has played 10 or more matches).

When they played in the UAE: SRH didn't have the best of times in the UAE in 2014, losing three of the five matches in that leg. They didn't qualify for the Playoffs that season, ending sixth in the table.

Lesser known facts:

David Warner has scored 1485 runs from 29 innings at an average of 64.57 and a SR of 161.06 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL - the most by any SRH player at a venue in IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 35 wickets from 34 matches at a SR of 22.14 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL - the most by any SRH player at a venue in IPL.

Among players who have scored at least 1000 runs in IPL, David Warner's batting average of 43.17 is the highest in the league so far.

Purchases, releases and squad

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

IPL 2020 players traded in: None

IPL 2020 Retained players: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.