IPL 2020: Sunrisers' almighty collapse, Padikkal's dream debut and Chahal's star turn, talking points from RCB's win

Matching up to the drama of Sunday's spectacle was going to be nigh on impossible, but for the third night in a row, the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) provided an absorbing affair " and the happy realisation note that Mondays are going to come with something to look forward to for the next seven weeks!

A bizarre collapse from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to kick-start an IPL campaign on a victorious note for the first time since 2016, as Virat Kohli's side claimed a 10-run win in Dubai.

Chasing 164, SRH were cruising towards the finish line at 121/2 in 15 overs. But, a disastrous turnaround saw the 2016 champions lose the rest of their line-up for just 32 runs in the space of 26 deliveries " the second-worst eight-wicket collapse for any chasing team in IPL history.

It also meant that RCB had been able to defend a sub-165 total for only the fourth time since the start of IPL 2014.

Here's a look at some of the key moments from Monday's clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH meet Murphy on opening night

As much as you might want to praise the Royal Challengers for a rare pleasant start to a season, they would know themselves that they got out of jail here.

43 were needed off 29 balls " as run-of-the-mill as T20 chases get " when Jonny Bairstow, who had looked as fluent as anyone has in the three days of action so far in the UAE, decided to go after Yuzvendra Chahal " the one RCB bowler who he was struggling to get after.

Bairstow, while taking only eight from 12 Chahal deliveries he faced, had milked 31 balls from the rest of the RCB attack for 53 runs. So even if he were to play out a maiden and see off the 'leggie, he would have been the favourite to seal the chase.

The Englishman's moment of madness was still a self-inflicted ache; for a lot of the rest of the night, in particular as they batted, SRH were crashing into invisible bumps.

Mitchell Marsh's first IPL outing in four years was pretty much over within four balls of his first over. David Warner " he who had 562 runs from just nine innings for SRH versus RCB " fell to possibly the only good 'hand' Umesh Yadav played all evening. Debutant Priyam Garg contrived to deflect an attempted lap on to the stumps via his helmet. And then, Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan, the last realistic hopes, collided, ending Sharma's stay while making the remainder of Rashid's stay a possibly concussion-induced one.

'A comeback and a half' says Captain Virat Kohli, as the RCB players rejoice in the dressing room after their 10-run win against SRH. Watch how the players expressed their emotions after the game. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #SRHvRCB #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/0KslENJdnM - Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 22, 2020

SRH will hope to not fall on the wrong side of Murphy's Law this bad in days to come.

No stage fright for PadikkalA 20-year-old with no international experience walking into an IPL with real hopes and expectations of him is a quite rare occurrence. But Devdutt Padikkal did fall in that rare category.

It's still under a year since his maiden limited-overs outing at the professional level, but here's what the left-handed opener had done between September and December 2019: 609 runs in 11 innings during Karnataka's victorious Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign and 580 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 175.75 in Karnataka's triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign.

That's what fetched an instant base price bid from his hometown franchise, and he followed it up with six half-centuries in nine Ranji Trophy games as well.

Could the shutdown of cricket have affected the young gun's momentum? On the evidence of his IPL debut, not quite. Padikkal brought out the full range of his hugely-praised strokeplay to pounce on an attack largely comprising the kind of middleweight seam bowlers he feasted upon during his fiery domestic run last year.

He was wise in respecting Bhuvneshwar Kumar's two overs with the new ball, but the rest of the Powerplay turned into any other Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game; while he made six runs off eight Kumar deliveries, Padikkal tonked the other 18 balls he faced in the first six overs for 31.

