IPL 2020 stats preview: MS Dhoni’s poor numbers against spinners, Rohit Sharma has best average as opener and more

The IPL is finally here with the first match taking place between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Mumbai have already lifted the trophy most number of times " four while Chennai are three-time champions under inspirational captain MS Dhoni.

Before the match, let's take a look at a few eye-catching statistics:

CSK " Suresh Raina's absence, MS Dhoni's performance against spinners

Suresh Raina has been the backbone of CSK over the years. He decided not to be part of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons and left the squad soon after landing in UAE. It can have a big impact on CSK's title claim this season. He has scored 350-plus runs in all IPL seasons. The least he scored in an IPL season is 374 (2015) and the most he scored in an edition is 548. On top of that, he is the second highest run-getter in IPL behind Virat Kohli (5412) with 5368 runs. He has scored 91.41 percent of his runs coming to bat at No 3.

Dhoni's overall strike-rate against spinners is 115.38. Since 2016, it is 107.12 His strike-rate against off-spinners reduced from 118.2 (overall) to 80.5 since 2016. Overall, his 27.84 percent of dismissals are against spinners but since 2016, that number has gone up to 42.31 percent. Moreover, spinners play a key role in 11-15 overs where Dhoni's strike-rate has always been a problem and in recent years, it has decreased further. It was 112.1 till 2015 but since then it is 100.3. CSK management's approach in using Dhoni for this year's IPL will decide the direction of the tournament for them.

KKR " Morgan, Karthik and Russell in death overs

KKR has one of the best finishing trio among all the squads in this year's IPL. Eoin Morgan's strike-rate in T20Is in overs between 11-15 and 16-20 is 145.3 and 191.6 respectively. He has hit 81.98 percent of his T20Is sixes in overs between 11-20.

All-rounder Andre Russell is striking at 162.9 and 209.1 in overs between 11-15 and 16-20 in IPL. He has hit 64.16 percent of his IPL career sixes in death overs. KKR can look forward to using him as a floater. Dinesh Karthik's death overs overall strike-rate is 165.8 and last season, it was 187.2. It gives an indication regarding the depth in KKR's lineup as far as finishing games is concerned.

RCB " Kohli, AB and all-rounders

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL with 5,412 runs. However, he is not the leading run-getter in IPL since 2018. He is number four in the list with 994 runs at an average of 39.76. Alongside Kohli, AB de Villiers has helped RCB to win so many games so far. He has scored 922 runs at an average of 48.53 and a strike-rate of 164.06 in IPL in the last two years. The key for RCB will be the batting positions of these two greats of the game alongside all-rounders. They have Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Chris Morris. Washington Sundar is known to keep the pressure and take wickets in Powerplay overs. However, he has only taken a wicket in PP overs from 22 overs in IPL at an economy rate of 7.95. Moeen can play in any team as a pure batsman as his strike-rate in death overs in T20Is is 156.9. He is a potential option for the finisher's role in the team along with Morris who was primarily selected in the team for his death bowling. His overall death bowling economy rate in IPL is 8.54. However, since 2018, it has become 9.05.

SRH " Warner-Bairstow partnership

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow added four century stands for SRH in IPL 2019. They added 791 runs at an average of 79.10 from 10 innings. The bonus for SRH is Warner's consistency. He has scored 500-plus runs in IPL each of the last six seasons. However, since 2018, SRH's middle-order (4-7) batting average of 20.58 is the second lowest among all the teams. This year they have heavily invested in young Indian players to solve their middle-order woes " Virat Singh, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad.

RR " Jos Buttler and average squad age

Rajasthan Royals' top-order's (1-3) batting average of 36.68 is the second highest among all the teams since 2018. They have Buttler who has amassed 541 runs between overs (1-5) at a strike-rate of 162.0 in IPL. He is also good in death overs (16-20), scoring 230 runs at an average of 176.9. The average age of the squad is 26 years 164 days which makes them the youngest team this season.

