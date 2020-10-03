IPL 2020: SRH's Priyam Garg shines with maiden half-century as CSK succumb to third straight defeat

Teenage batting sensation Priyam Garg starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they beat Chennai Super Kings in match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Garg scored his maiden half-century as CSK suffered a third straight IPL defeat in Dubai. Sportzpics

Teenage batting sensation Priyam Garg starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they beat Chennai Super Kings in match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Garg scored his maiden half-century as CSK suffered a third straight IPL defeat in Dubai. Sportzpics

SRH won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Deepak Chahar struck early for CSK to see off Jonny Bairstow in the very first over. Sportzpics

SRH were restricted to 69-4 after 11 overs. However, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma built a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket, to propel them to 164-5. Sportzpics

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the third over of the run chase to remove Shane Watson for just one run. Later, bowling his final over, Bhuvneshwar sustained a thigh injury and was forced off the field. Khaleel Ahmed was introduced to complete his over, as a result. Sportzpics

CSK suffered a top-order collapse and were restricted to 42-4. However, there was a ray of hope for a while as MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja built a 72-run stand. Sportzpics

