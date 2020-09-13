IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Continues to Train Hard As Delhi Capitals Captain Has His ‘Eyes on Price’ (View Post)

Delhi Capitals will fight for their maiden title in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The Shreyas Iyer-led team have been hitting the training grounds hard lately and are looking determined to make a mark in the forthcoming tournament. In fact, skipper Iyer has fired a warning to all the opposing teams with his latest Instagram post. While sharing a couple from his batting session, the right-handed batsman wrote: “Eyes on the prize.” The caption depicts that Iyer is high on confidence and is backing his team to get the glory in UAE. Team DC Key Players for IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Other Cricketers to Watch Out.

Iyer, who made his IPL debut in 2015, boasts off an impressive IPL record and will not mind enhancing his record even further. The 25-year-old has emerged as the cornerstone of the Indian cricket team in the past year, which will undoubtedly boost up his morale even more. Hence, the dashing batsman has a lot of reasons to be self-assured, and it will be interesting if he’ll be able to get the glory or not. Meanwhile, let’s look at his post.

Apart from Iyer, Delhi Capitals have the services of Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant in the batting department. At the same time, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra will have the onus to do the damage with the ball. The team is looking balanced on the paper. However, they’ll have to perform as a unit to get their hands in the trophy. DC will start their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.