IPL 2020 Schedule For PDF Download With Match Fixtures and Timings in IST Goes Viral Ahead of Official Announcement, Here's Fact Check on Fake UAE Time Table!

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to take place in UAE from this month onwards, however, the official schedule for the tournament is yet to be released by the BCCI. This will be the second time the cash-rich league will be played in the United Arab Emirates but no official fixture list is revealed. However, there are chances that you might have come across an image of 'IPL 2020 UAE Schedule' on social media but it is safe to say that it is fake even though the start and end dates do match. IPL 2020 Schedule: Impatient Fans Go Berserk on Social Media, Post Hilarious Memes as They Wait for the Fixtures.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, September 5: Fake Indian Premier League Schedule Goes Viral

With just over two weeks left for the planned start of the competition, the governing council of the Indian Premier League is expected to release the schedule soon. Teams have already reached the gulf country and have started preparations with CSK being the last franchise to start training after coronavirus scare. Upset CSK Fans Trend Funny Memes After Harbhajan Singh Pulls Out of IPL 2020 (See Reactions).

Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai will host all the games of the 51-day tournament behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums. As per reports, games in IPL 2020 are expected to start at 03:30 pm and 07:30 pm.

Also Read | Pragyan Ojha Birthday Special: 3/11 vs CSK and Other Staggering Performances by Former Mumbai Indians Spinner

See Viral Schedule





This will be the third time the Indian Premier League will be played outside India with UAE hosting the tournament for the second time. Back in 2014, the gulf country hosted the first few matches of that edition due to general elections in India. Several big-name players such as Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga have pulled out of the tournament.