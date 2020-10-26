IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSK's win over RCB; Stokes, Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed with an unbeaten 65 off 51 balls as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Sunday's first of the double-header clashes of IPL 2020. That win was a bit too late as their elimination was confirmed after Rajasthan Royals' win over Mumbai Indians in the day's second match. Sportzpics

Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed with an unbeaten 65 off 51 balls as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Sunday's first of the double-header clashes of IPL 2020. That win was a bit too late as their elimination was confirmed after Rajasthan Royals' win over Mumbai Indians in the day's second match. This is the first time that CSK have failed to make the playoffs in the seasons they have taken part in. Sportzpics

RCB batted first after winning the toss. Sam Curran struck in the fourth over to dismiss Aaron Finch, who was caught by Gaikwad at extra-cover. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli played a gritty knock of 50 from 43 balls to take his side to 145-6. Sportzpics

RCB bowlers had an off day against CSK, with Yuzvendra Chahal being just one of the two bowlers to have taken wickets. Chahal finished with figures of 1/21 while Chris Morris' spell read 1/36. Sportzpics

In the second match, MI opted to bat against RR, but lost Quinton de Kock right in the first over, with Jofra Archer striking. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya went all guns blazing with an unbeaten quickfire knock of 60 from just 21 balls to take his side to 195-5. Sportzpics

James Pattinson took both of MI's wickets as he removed Robin Uthappa (13) and Steve Smith (11). Sportzpics

However, both Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson roared back to form and forged an unbeaten 152-run stand to take RR over the finish line with 10 balls to spare. Sportzpics

