IPL 2020: Resurgent KXIP on course for playoffs after beating table-toppers DC

Twenty20 cricket isn't easy. For one, this shortest format's pace is altogether different from its other two longer cousins. Add the element of surprise, possibility of the game turning on its head every delivery, and the unpredictable variance in a shortened span of time, and T20 format becomes quite difficult to exert control over.

That is why international captains scratch their heads, for an Australia-Zimbabwe match-up can be surprising. That is why Bangladesh can start favourites against India in a bilateral three-match T20Is' series. That is why teams like Chennai Super Kings are marvelled for their consistency in franchise cricket, and their downfall is equally stunning. That is why the game isn't over until someone like Rahul Tewatia is still at the crease.

This is also why scoring back-to-back centuries in T20 cricket is a feat to be marvelled at. Since this format's inception in 2004, only nine batsmen have scored hundreds in back-to-back matches. It is an extremely rare feat considering the prevalence of this format in today's cricketing universe.

Shikhar Dhawan became the first player in IPL history to score consecutive tons. Image: Sportzpics More

Shikhar Dhawan became the first player in IPL history to score consecutive tons. Image: Sportzpics

Just consider the Indian Premier League alone. It is the 13th edition " previous 12 seasons each have had 60 matches on average. Tuesday night was the 38th match this year " a total of 758 matches. Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman to score back-to-back centuries in IPL history " for the first time in 758 matches. If you cannot still believe how rare a feat that is, well, here's some perspective " there have been five Super Overs in 38 matches already this year.

Yes, a Super Over is more common an occurrence than a batsman building on his good run of form and notching up back-to-back centuries in a format that is technically designed for batsmen. This analytical build-up about the rarity of Dhawan's feat against Kings XI Punjab is praise enough for the 34-year-old opener. Posterity though demands a few more words be provided for perspective.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma " these are the top three names that come to mind when you think of India's best white-ball openers. Dhawan perhaps makes the list along with Sourav Ganguly thereafter. If you talk about just this current era, Dhawan is still some way behind Rohit and Kohli when it comes to consistency in ODIs and T20Is. He is right up there in terms of effectiveness though.

Forget the texture of his innings on Tuesday " you can open up any scorecard and check how many fours and sixes he hit. What matters more? Dhawan scored 106 out of Delhi Capitals' 164-run total. The underlying point being there is nobody quite like Dhawan to making his good run count.

If Rohit and Kohli are inspirations for batsmen like Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, who need to achieve more consistency in what they do, Dhawan then is the quintessential starting point in their education. Often he stutters to get started in a bilateral series but when he goes on a roll, something just clicks mentally. It is the reason why he has such a wonderful record in ICC tournaments " Dhawan is a certified cricketing case study in the regard.

This, though, just isn't about waxing lyrical over Dhawan's achievements. He has done enough already in this IPL 2020 season to retain his ODI-T20I spots when the team to Australia is picked shortly. Moving on then, pick out another statistic from that Punjab versus Delhi scorecard " KL Rahul scored 15 runs, Mayank Agarwal 5 runs and Chris Gayle 29, for a total of 49 between the top-three. Punjab still won with an over to spare.

It is a win that's doubly important for Kings XI Punjab's season. Firstly, it gives them those all-important two points and lifts them up to fifth in the points' table with eight points from 10 games. The difference between fourth place and bottom is still only four points, but that is a run of three consecutive wins for Punjab in the space of six days. Last week this time around they were dead last having lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs.

Story continues