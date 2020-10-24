IPL 2020: Rahul Holds Orange Cap, Rabada Has Bowlers’ Purple Cap

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul leads the IPL 2020 run-getters' list with 540 runs in the race for Orange Cap.

He is well ahead of Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who has 465 runs. Thanks to his twin centuries, Dhawan has moved ahead of Rahul's KXIP teammate and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal who has 398 runs.

Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (376) and Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock (368) make the top five.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap

KL Rahul - 540 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 465 runs

Mayank Agarwal - 398 runs

Faf du Plessis - 376 runs

Quinton de Kock - 368 runs

Among bowlers, pace bowler Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals leads the race for Purple Cap. Rabada has taken 21 wickets.

Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah is next with 17 wickets. Bumrah has one wicket more than fellow Mumbai Indians fast bowler Trent Boult, who has 16.

KXIP's Mohammed Shami (16), RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal (15) and Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer (15) are not far behind.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap

Mumbai Indians moved to the top of the table with 14 points after their emphatic 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday night.

Mumbai Indians, who were third before the start of the match against CSK with 12 points, leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

While all the three teams are on 14 points now, Mumbai Indians are ahead of the pack with better net run rate.

