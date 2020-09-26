IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw, bowlers steal the show in Dubai as Delhi Capitals run riot over Chennai Super Kings

Prithvi Shaw's brilliant knock of 64 and a collective effort from the bowlers helped Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in the seventh match of IPL 2020 at Dubai on Saturday. Sportzpics

Having put to bat after CSK won the toss, Shikhar Dhawan and Shaw stitched a 94-run stand for the first wicket. Sportzpics

Prithvi Shaw raises his bat after scoring a half-century. Shaw was dismissed when DC were 103-2 in the 13th over, but Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer propelled the Delhi franchise to 175-3 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

Kagiso Rabada, the current Purple Cap holder for most wickets, continued his impeccable form with figures of 3/26 from four overs. Sportzpics

