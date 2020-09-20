IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Out on 5, Twitter Expresses Disappointment

Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals opener is at the receiving end of the criticism after not able to make his mark again. Opening in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi couldn’t add too many runs to the score after losing his partner in the second over.

DC was struggling after losing Dhawan early due to a mix-up between the two. The ball was swinging, keeping low, bouncing and doing every sort of thing but instead of trying to play himself in, Shaw went for a pull on Shami’s short ball, giving an easy catch to Jordan at mid-on.

Out on 5, leaving Delhi at 9/2 in 3.3 overs.

This isn’t the first time that Shaw tried to go all out in an attempt to break the shackles and that was what frustrated cricket fans.Shaw is in his third season of the IPL and hasn’t really lit the IPL on fire yet. And, him making similar mistakes, again and again, hasn’t helped his cause.

In 25 games in the IPL, he has scored 598 runs with an average of around 24. While his failure to play according to the situation has been one of the concerns, his game of going for the glory from the start has come to hit his form and the Delhi side very hard.

Here are some of the reactions from cricket fans and experts:

Isn't Prithvi Shaw is getting too much attention than he deserves

... Or he has been pushed to that place where before he is ready...?

— Ivan Arnab Gomes (@arnabgomes) September 20, 2020

Inhe laga prithvi Shaw zyada bdhiya h — Vish (@zvish01) September 20, 2020

Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw need to work very hard on their shot-selection. Whenever they struggle they start going after everything. #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 @DelhiCapitals — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 20, 2020

Great spell by Shami but what’s up Delhi? Terrible mix up has Shikhar run out, Prithvi throws his bat at knowing there is movement off the pitch, completely disregarding team’s poor situation, Hetmeyer undone by seam movement too. Ponting will have smoke coming out of his ears! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 20, 2020

Prthvi Shaw was called next Sachin... his batting style has class but he disappoints everytime he comes out to bat. Got so many opportunities but still waiting for him to prove himself.

Temperament issues?

Rishabh too under radar, hope he proves his fans right.#IPL2020



— Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) September 20, 2020

@RickyPonting please put prithvi Shaw a side for a couple of matches and let Rahane be in. — Santhosh (@Santhosh_bubby) September 20, 2020

Prithvi shaw is not what he has been hyped for , no feet movement , looks very bad while playing short stuff. Needs to really work hard . This is not the first time m saying this. — ROHAN raj (@abdsa017) September 20, 2020

