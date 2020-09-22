IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: RR take early lead after winning first match

Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR) have made a winning start to IPL 2020 and are currently at the top of the league table due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK ) by 16 runs on Tuesday.

They are followed by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who began their campaugn with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are at at the third spot followed by CSK. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are fifth, they lost their opening match to DC in a Super Over. KKR are yet to play a game and Mumbai Indians (MI) and SRH are at seven and eight sports respectively after losing their opening matches.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points RR 1 1 1 0 0 +0.800 2 RCB 2 1 1 0 0 +0.500 2 DC 3 1 1 0 0 0.000 2 CSK 4 2 1 1 0 0.000 2 KXIP 5 1 0 1 0 0.000 0 KKR 6 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 MI 7 1 0 1 0 -0.486 0 SRH 8 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis (CSK), 130 runs

Purple Cap: Sam Curran (CSK), 4 wickets

