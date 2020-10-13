IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK move ahead of RR after 20-run win over SRH

Chennai Super Kings kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign alive as they handed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) " the side they had lost to earlier in the tournament " a 20-run defeat to move to the sixth position on the points table.

Batting first for the first time this season after skipper MS Dhoni won the toss, Chennai decided to tweak their top order by promoting Sam Curran as an opener alongside Faf du Plessis, with Shane Watson dropping to third. Curran's 31 off 21 gave CSK a solid start, but it was knocks from Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (41), along with a late boost from Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja that helped them finish on a par score of 167/6.

Sunrisers, in reply lost the wickets of David Warner and Manish Pandey inside the powerplay, with Jonny Bairstow joining them in the dugout not long after. Former Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson gave the three-time champions a brief scare as he brought up his 13th IPL half-century, but he couldn't quite get the required support from the other end, and ultimately perished in the slog overs while trying to keep the asking rate under check.

With the win, CSK are tied with SRH and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on six points, although Hyderabad are ahead of the two by virtue of the Net Run Rate. RR, however, have the chance to leapfrog both teams as well as KKR and move to the fourth spot should they defeat the second-placed Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Dubai.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 7 5 2 0 +1.327 10 2 DC 7 5 2 0 +1.038 10 3 RCB 7 5 2 0 - 0.116 10 4 KKR 7 4 3 0 -0.577 8 5 SRH 8 3 5 0 +0.009 6 6 CSK 8 3 5 0 -0.390 6 7 RR 7 3 4 0 -0.872 6 8 KXIP 7 1 6 0 -0.381 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 387 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 17 wickets

Also Read:

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings

Click here to view the updated Purple Cap standings

Also See: IPL on Pod: Discussing MS Dhoni and CSK's struggles, Virat Kohli's return to form, Mumbai's winning run and more

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal star in RCB's win over RR; DC get the better of KKR

IPL 2020: KXIP succumb to heart-breaking defeat at the hands of KKR; Chris Morris shines in RCB's win over CSK

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.