IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: KKR secure first win, DC stay on top of league table

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) moved from the last spot to the fifth position after seven wickets win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 70 as they easily chased down the target of 143 put up by SRH.

Delhi Capitals (DC) remain at the top of the league table. They are the only team to win two matches so far in the season. Their second win came on Friday against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which helped them climb to the top of the league table.

At the second spot is Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who collected their first points in their second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai.

The third spot in the table is held by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI), who came back strongly with a 49-run win over two-time champions KKR on Wednesday.

They are followed by Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR) who began their campaign with a win over CSK on Tuesday.

CSK are sixth, RCB are seventh and SRH are at the bottom of the league table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points DC 1 2 2 0 0 +1.100 4 KXIP 2 2 1 1 0 +2.425 2 MI 3 2 1 1 0 +0.993 2 RR 4 1 1 0 0 +0.800 2 KKR 5 2 1 1 0 -0.767 2 CSK 6 3 1 2 0 -0.840 2 RCB 7 2 1 1 0 -2.175 2 SRH 8 2 0 2 0 -0.730 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis (CSK), 173 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 5 wickets

