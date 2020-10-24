IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR stay in hunt for playoffs with 59-run win over DC

Varun Chakravarthy starred with a five-for as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in Abu Dhabi. KKR still occupy the fourth position on the points table, but the win has given them a lead of four points over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals " who have eight points apiece.

After being asked to bat, KKR posted a massive total of 194/6 on the board, thanks to Nitish Rana (81 off 53 balls) and Sunil Narine (64 off 32 balls).

In reply, DC crumbled in the chase and could only manage 135/9 from their quota of 20 overs. Barring Shreyas Iyer (47 off 38 balls) and Rishabh Pant (27 off 33 balls), DC's batting line up failed to make any sort of impact. The chief architect behind DC's downfall was Chakravarthy, who finished with outstanding figures of 4-0-20-5.

A win here would have guaranteed DC a spot in the playoffs. Still, they are on the second position with 14 points. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, first and third on the points table respectively, also have as many points as DC.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 10 7 3 0 +1.448 14 2 DC 11 7 4 0 +0.434 14 3 RCB 10 7 3 0 +0.182 14 4 KKR 11 6 5 0 -0.476 12 5 SRH 10 4 6 0 +0.092 8 6 KXIP 10 4 6 0 -0.177 8 7 RR 11 4 7 0 -0.620 8 8 CSK 11 3 8 0 -0.733 6

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 540 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets

