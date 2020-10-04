IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI beat SRH to jump to top of points table

Mumbai Indians displayed all-round cricket to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in match 17 of IPL 2020. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Mumbai posted 208/5 at the end 20 overs, courtesy 67 from Quinton de Kock and contributions from late middle order, especially Krunal Pandya, who smacked 20 runs off just four balls.

Hyderabad got off to solid start with Bairstow hitting some boundaries and sixes, but he soon lost his focus and was held in the deep by Hardik Pandya. Manish Pandey batted well for his 30 and was looking far more aggressive in this innings but he also miscued a shot and lost his wicket after being caught at long off.

David Warner marched on despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, scoring 60 off 44 balls but it was not enough. He fell on 60 and from thereon, the required rate pressure got the better of the middle order batsmen filled with inexperienced youngsters.

SRH, in the end, could only manage 174 in their 20 overs, going down by 34 runs. With this victory, MI maintain their winning run and have jumped to the top of points table. SRH meanwhile now sit on the sixth place.

The points table will see more changes at the end of the day as currently match number 18 is on between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 5 3 2 0 +1.214 6 2 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.588 6 3 RCB 4 3 1 0 -0.954 6 4 KKR 4 2 2 0 -0.121 4 5 RR 4 2 2 0 -0.317 4 6 SRH 5 2 3 0 -0.417 4 7 KXIP 4 1 3 0 +0.521 2 8 CSK 4 1 3 0 -0.719 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 246 runs (Will be updated after end of second match of Sunday double-header)

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), 8 wickets (Will be updated after end of second match of Sunday double-header)

