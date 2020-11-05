IPL 2020 Playoffs: Full schedule, teams, venue, live broadcast and streaming details

We are into the business end of the tournament " the playoffs. The group stage was fascinating and the battle for playoffs went down to the wire, till the last day. The biggest surprise of the tournament was Chennai Super Kings getting knocked out early. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals peaked early but then suffered a dip in form and dragged themselves into the playoffs.

KXIP had a horror start but then rose from the Ashes to stay in contention, while KKR, RR and SRH had a roller-coaster ride .

Mumbai Indians were the most consistent and dangerous team in the group stages and they deservedly finished first in the table with 18 points. DC finished with 16. In the end, the net run rate decided the third and fourth teams for the playoffs " SRH and RCB.

The first and second-placed teams will play in Qualifier 1 while the third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out in a knock-out Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 will gain a direct entry into the final while the loser will take on the winner of Eliminator for a place in the final.

IPL playoffs 2020 team list

The four teams to participate in IPL 2020 playoffs are:

Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore

Full schedule of IPL 2020 Playoffs

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date: 5 November, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST (06:00 PM UAE time)

IPL 2020 Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: 6 November, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST (06:00 PM UAE time)

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: 8 November, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST (06:00 PM UAE time)

IPL 2020 final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Qualifier 2

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date: 10 November, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST (06:00 PM UAE time)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 Playoffs?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Also See: IPL 2020: Bowlers' day out as MI, SRH clinch dominating wins over DC, RCB

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma likely to sit out as Mumbai Indians and RCB aim to secure playoffs berth

IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios: What KXIP, RR, KKR and the rest have to do to make the playoffs

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.