IPL 2020 Player Update: Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Flaunts Muscled Body As He Trains Hard Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 (See Pic)

Hardik Pandya is training hard to be ready for IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who will play his first competitive match in nearly a year, posted a lovely pic of him running on the field bare body. Pandya is seen flaunting his muscles as he gets ready for the Indian Premier League season 13, which will be played in the UAE this year starting from September 19. Pandya will be instrumental for the defending champions MI as they aim to defend their record fourth IPL title. IPL 2020 Player Update: Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal & Hardik Pandya Report for Mumbai Indians Camp.

Pandya shared a picture of himself running on the field without wearing a t-shirt. In the picture, the 26-year-old can be seen flaunting his chiselled body as he jogs on the ground. Pandya’s well-shaped and maintained physique can be seen in the picture. The team India and MI all-rounder captioned the picture: “Let's get this show on the road @mumbaiindians.” Pandya will be making his return from back surgery in the IPL. He had undergone the surgery in October last year and has not played since then. IPL 2020 Players Update: Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Continues to Sweat It Out in Gym Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Flaunts Muscled Body

Earlier, the hard-hitting all-rounder also posted a picture of him exercising in the gym. Pandya has been keeping his fans updated and has also been giving them fitness goals. In his last post, the Baroda-born star was seen working out in the gym. He was seen performing one leg squat with a plate in the Instagram video.

Hardik Pandya Performs One Leg Squats

Pandya, meanwhile, last played a competitive match on September 22 last year in a T20I match against South Africa. He underwent back surgery in England the next month and has been out of action since then. Pandya was supposed to return to action in March with the ODI series against South Africa. But the opening game of the tour was washed out due to rain before the series was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.