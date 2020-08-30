IPL 2020 Update: Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey for Upcoming Indian Premier League Season

Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start in September later this year in UAE with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai hosting all the games behind closed doors. Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the competition’s history and will once again look to get their hands on the trophy with a new kit. MI Captain Rohit Sharma Feels ‘Good to Be Back’ With Mumbai Indians Teammates (View Pics).

The Mumbai franchise unveiled their new jersey on August 30, 2020 (Sunday) with Samsung on the front. The new shirt is light blue in colour with golden highlights. The four-time champions posted a video where 'Hydroman', an Indian dancer who has made a name for himself for showing off his dancing skills underwater, can be seen dancing underwater wearing the brand-new jersey. Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Gets ‘Perfect Send-Off’ by Daughter Samaira (View Pic).

This for the first time since the first two seasons that Mumbai Indians will sport a predominantly light blue colour. But the franchise will hope that they will perform better than they did during those editions where they finished outside the play-off spots.

Mumbai Indians travelled to UAE earlier in the week and have gun their preparations for the upcoming edition of IPL. The four-time champions added the likes of Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Saurabh Tiwari to their ranks during the player auction in their quest to add to their already impressive trophy cabinet.