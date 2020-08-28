IPL 2020: MS Dhoni convinced CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan to conduct Chennai camp before departure to UAE

The countdown to the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun. The league will take place in the UAE from 19 September and all eyes will be on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and captain MS Dhoni. The former India skipper will be seen playing for the first time after announcing his retirement from international cricket.

Three-time IPL champions CSK underwent a five-day training camp in Chennai earlier this month before disembarking for UAE. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, in a video released by the team, talked about how Dhoni convinced him to go ahead with the camp in Chennai and why was it important for the fitness of the players.

Vishwanathan had reservations about conducting the camp in Chennai because of the bio-bubble that they have to create amidst the pandemic.

"In fact, I sent a message to him (to ask) whether it will be worthwhile having a camp for five days before going for Dubai. But the captain was crystal clear in his thoughts," Viswanathan said in a video uploaded on YouTube by CSK.

Vishwanathan added that Dhoni replied saying the CSK boys have not played for nearly four to five months. They need to get together and should be in Chennai in a bio-bubble so that we get used to that when we land in Dubai.

He said the camp in Chennai helped the boys get in shape ahead of the league.

"This camp, though we had some reservations, has really helped. I am very happy we were able to host the camp," the CSK CEO said.

"Now everyone is on the same page. No one has played cricket for five months. We all are equal. I think we will be better now because we have the experience."

