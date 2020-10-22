IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj stars with the ball as RCB thump KKR by eight wickets

After losing opener Aaron Finch, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli promoted Gurkeerat Mann at the No 3 position. Gurkeerat played a patient knock 0f 21, which was laced with four fours, to ensure a comfortable eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

After losing opener Aaron Finch, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli promoted Gurkeerat Mann at the No 3 position. Gurkeerat played a patient knock 0f 21, which was laced with four fours, to ensure a comfortable eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

View photos The winning shot came from the blade of Kohli and the skipper forged a 39-run partnership with Gurkeerat, thereby making sure that the team did not lose more wickets after Devdutt Paddikal's departure. Sportzpics More

The winning shot came from the blade of Kohli and the skipper forged a 39-run partnership with Gurkeerat, thereby making sure that the team did not lose more wickets after Devdutt Paddikal's departure. Sportzpics

View photos Lockie Ferguson, who was phenomenal in his last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, removed RCB opener Aaron Finch. He was the pick of the KKR bowlers and finished with an economy rate of 4.25. Sportzpics More

Lockie Ferguson, who was phenomenal in his last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, removed RCB opener Aaron Finch. He was the pick of the KKR bowlers and finished with an economy rate of 4.25. Sportzpics

View photos Siraj was ably assisted by leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up two wickets while maintaining a superb economy rate of 3.75. Sportzpics More

Siraj was ably assisted by leg spinner, who picked up two wickets while maintaining a superb economy rate of 3.75. Sportzpics

Also See: IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell helps RCB clinch comfortable eight-wicket win over KKR

IPL 2020: Was a late call to give Mohammed Siraj the new ball, says RCB captain Virat Kohli after pacer's fiery spell

IPL 2020: RCB aim to correct strategy, bounce back as they take on erratic RR in Dubai

Read more on First Cricket Photos by Firstpost.