IPL 2020 MI preview: Formidable Mumbai can break 'odd' sequence but inexperienced spin attack a cause for concern

Mumbai Indians' IPL title winning years are 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. For people who are into numerology (and also those who aren't), there is a high chance the first thing that strikes the mind is that 'odd' sequence. And this being 2020 you might have already written off the defending champions. If you try to delve deep, you will find that after every championship winning year since 2015, Mumbai have bowed out in the group stage the following year.

There's also funny little IPL advert about Mumbai Indian's 'odd' sequence to glory.

I was simply waiting for the clock to strike the right number! Time to go even this #VIVOIPL season, @mipaltan! #KhelBolega https://t.co/gezddNmgH4 pic.twitter.com/nYfdh8vPjf " Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 5, 2020

While the advertisement was all fun, there are indeed chances that Rohit might buck the trend and go even this time. MI have a formidable side at their disposal again. They retained their core and strengthened their bench in the auction, and now have a good mix of youth and experience.

The secret to MI's success last year was built on all-round team performance. Last season, they didn't possess a superstar who won them a title. There were superstars who contributed at crucial junctures. There were four batsmen who scored over 300 runs and five bowlers with more than 10 wickets. That diversity of successful performances could be the key once again.

Over the years, they have given a lot of importance to team bonding and that has played its part in the team firing in unison. It's a different experience this time around with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a whole lot of changes but the team bonding aspect is right up there in the priority list, which could end up playing a vital role given that players have generally found it tough staying in bio-bubbles.

Mumbai Indians have formed a bubble inside a bubble converting the 15,000 square feet ballroom of the St Regis Al Sadiyaat Island resort in Abu Dhabi into their recreational room to keep spirits high. Families have been allowed to travel and the team has been bonding over different indoor sporting activities along with karaoke sessions.

On the field, the batting department looks the strongest. Quinton de Kock was their highest run-getter last season (529 runs at 35.26) and he's been racking runs in international cricket as well leading the South African side in white-ball cricket. He will open the batting with Rohit Sharma again with Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 424 runs at 32.61 last year and 512 runs at 36.57 in 2018 last season, coming in at 3. Yadav's temperament has stood out in the last couple of years and he can play that aggressor's role as well as the stabilising one.

Rohit hasn't fired according to his lofty standards in the last three seasons averaging below 30 in each of them, but if he finds consistency this time, then this MI top order will be difficult to stop.

The captain confirmed that he will be opening the batting this season but also asserted that if needed, he can adapt to different positions. So alternately, MI have the option of opening with Chris Lynn and de Kock with Rohit moving in at 3 or 4 to give further solidity to the middle order.

The personnel at MI's disposable give them a lot of flexibility in the batting order, a key component in T20s. They have the quality in the all-round department with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and depending on the situation, they could promote Hardik or Pollard up the order. Hardik took his power-hitting to another level in the previous edition and could also play the finisher's role while Pollard consistently stands up in crunch situations. He will come into the tournament on back of the fantastic Caribbean League where he led Trinbago Knight Riders to the title going unbeaten through the tournament and also played a key role with the bat and ball. Ishan Kishan might occupy the No 4 slot. Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies and Anukul Roy form good back-up options.

Lasith Malinga opting out of the league this season was a blow for MI. Again, if you are into numbers then there is only one season in which MI didn't qualify for the playoffs/semis with Malinga in the side. In the years he didn't play the full season for MI " 2008, 2016 and 2018 " Mumbai didn't make it out of the league stage. While there is no like-for-like replacement, there is enough experience in the pace bowling tank, especially the foreigners, with the likes of Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Pollard can also prove handy with his cutters on slower tracks along with Hardik Pandya with his variations. James Pattinson replaced the Sri Lanka pacer in the squad but hasn't played any match in the league and is low on experience in T20s.