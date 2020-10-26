IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, SRH vs DC Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

It's the business end of the IPL 2020 so teams who are in contention for the playoffs will be fighting hard for the positive results. On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in Match 47 of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both teams have played 11 matches each with Shreyas Iyer's Delhi occupying the second spot (14 points) and David Warner's SRH are second from the bottom (eight points). For Delhi, it's about beating their opponents and securing a top four spot while SRH will look to keep their hopes alive with a victory.

After a brilliant run, Delhi have lost the plot in their previous two matches, suffering defeats against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi batsman have not really performed in the last few matches so the spotlight will be on them. The bowlers, Delhi's potent weapon, will be hoping for a good day after they conceded 194 runs in their last game against Kolkata.

SRH suffered a demoralising defeat against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. They couldn't chase down 127, losing the match by 12 runs. Their batsmen have been inconsistent this season and they will feel the pressure to ensure SRH stay in the hunt with a win.

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs DC

When is the 47th match of IPL 2020 between and SRH and DC?

The 47th match of IPL 2020 between and SRH and DC is on Tuesday, 27 October 2020.

Where will the SRH vs DC match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time does the SRH vs DC match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs DC match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

