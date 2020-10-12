IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, SRH vs CSK Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah.

Played seven, lost five, won two. Generally, you don't expect these kinds of numbers from Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier league. But this is where they stand right now in this season, second from the bottom with four points. With half the matches played, CSK are in a position of desperation. They somehow need that spark for revival. They have lost their last two matches. They again failed in a run chase against RCB in the last match. Their batting unit has to step up big time. Their batting approach has also come under criticism. They seem to be playing a tad too cautiously. Fearless cricket is the need of the hour and coach Stephen Fleming also emphasised on that aspect after the loss against RCB and said that there needs to be more intent while batting.

"We are looking for ways to compete and change the style of play, given we have been so consistent with our selections. We are certainly scrapping...trying to find a way, it is a bit foreign and the results are showing," Fleming said.

"The other point is we've chased every game and the wickets are getting slower. It's not easy, once you lose wickets... But I'd love to see more intent. It's not that you can just keep swinging. There is some challenging bowling but intent is what we're after," the former New Zealand captain added.

MS Dhoni has struggled to achieve any sort of fluency, and he would be desperately looking to get back to his best against SRH.

It won't be easy for the CSK batsmen against SRH's formidable bowling unit. Rashid Khan and T Natarajan have bowled with discipline and verve and can bog the batsmen down. CSK would look for a change in personnel and there are chances that they might bring Ruturaj Gaikwad back in the playing eleven just to add that little bit of flamboyance and freshness in an ageing line-up.

In the bowling department, a much-better performance will be expected from the spinners which include picking up wickets in the middle overs. All in all, CSK need to go all out in all departments in order to bounce back.

SRH, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after the loss to Rajasthan Royals. They have blown hot and cold and would look to achieve some sort of consistency in the tournament. Right now they sit fifth in the table with six points with three wins and four losses. The Warner-Bairstow opening stand will be the key again. Their bowlers had started off well against RR in the last match reducing them to 78/5 in 12 overs but then they let loose the stranglehold and suffered a defeat.

Yes, they are missing the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury but the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma need to step up their game and fill in that hole.

The Sharjah wicket surprised everyone the last time where DC successfully defended 184 against RR. The wicket seems to be getting slower and the teams will have to adapt accordingly. We might not witness those barrage of sixes and fours which we witnessed earlier at the venue.

With CSK low on confidence, SRH start as favourites in the match.

Here's all you need to know about the SRH vs CSK match in Sharjah

When is the 29th match of the IPL between SRH and CSK?

The 29th match of the IPL between SRH and CSK is on Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

Where will the SRH vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time does the SRH vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamedlive on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.